Dangerous winds wreak havoc across Hawaii

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Peter Young and Becca Salwin shared a kiss amidst the stormy rain and wind at Pipeline on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Denaye Johnson ran for cover as gusts and rain whipped through Pipeline on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Traffic heading west on Kamehameha Hwy was bumper to bumper on Sunday despite city officials advising people to stay away from the north shore due to the low pressure system storm.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Palm trees along Kamehameha Hwy were windswept above the traffic on Sunday.
JOEL GUY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A tree fell at Hanalei Pinetrees beach on Maui today.
JOEL GUY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hedda Sander and her husband, Bjoern Deling, took pictures of the surf at Laniakea Beach on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The ears of a golden doodle named Duncan flapped back in the storm winds at Pupukea Beach Park on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People gathered at Pupukea Beach Park to witness the storm surge on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People gathered to view and take pictures of the rough surf at Pupukea Beach Park brought on by the storm.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A photographer scrambled up the rocks at Pupukea Beach Park as surf generated from the low pressure storm inundated the area on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gnarled waves brought on by the low pressure storm hit Pupukea Beach Park on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Storm surf broke along the craggy rocks at Pupukea Beach Park on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Patrick Lawrence, from Austin, Texas, took pictures of the high surf with his cellphone at Pupukea Beach Park on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rough surf pounded at Waimea Bay on Sunday morning due to the low pressure storm hitting the isles.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Closure signage was posted at Waimea Valley on Sunday. Parks around the island were closed due to the low pressure storm hitting the isles.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A vehicle drove through a small area of ponding along Kamehameha Hwy on the north shore on Sunday.
CELIA DOWNES / CDOWNES@STARADVERTISER.COM
A tree came down on Hiana Place in Waipahu, blocking cars from going in or coming out. Honolulu police reported first and then the Honolulu Fire Department was called to slice up the tree and get it out of the way in a torrential downpour.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
High winds uprooted a 70-foot-tall kiawe tree near the fountain at Kapiolani Park this morning, partially blocking one Waikiki-bound lane of traffic. City employees and the Honolulu Fire Department were on scene to remove the tree.