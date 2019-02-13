Hawaii island police release composite sketch in 1997 murder investigation

Hawaii island police are asking for the publics help identifying a man who may have information regarding an unsolved homicide dating back to 1997.

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have information regarding an unsolved homicide dating back to 1997.

In an effort to follow up on newly developed leads, police have released a composite sketch prepared by a forensic artist that reportedly depicts the likeness of an individual as he appeared in 1997.

On May 21, 1997, Sean Burgado’s dead body was found in his residence on Malaai Road in upper Waiakea Uka. Detectives recently received information about a male who may have been seen near a residence on Malaai Road sometime in the latter part of May 1997, and who may have been accompanied by two other unidentified individuals.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the male in the composite sketch to contact Detective Derek Morimoto at 961-2380 or Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.