Prosecutors seek more court restrictions on Katherine Kealoha, brother in drug case

Federal prosecutors want the court to impose additional restrictions on former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and to order Kealohas brother, Rudolph Puana, held without bail pending their drug distribution conspiracy trial.

Puana, a Hawaii island anesthesiologist and pain doctor, and Kealoha are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court this afternoon for their arraignment on conspiracy and drug distribution charges.

The government contends that Puana poses a danger to the community because he is a drug addict who owns multiple firearms. Government lawyers also argue that Puana is a flight risk, citing the seriousness of the charges against him.

Federal prosecutors say they have evidence of Kealoha tampering with witnesses after her indictment in October 2017 on other charges.

The drug distribution conspiracy indictment against Puana and Kealoha accuses Puana prescribing and dispensing powerful pain-killing and anti-anxiety drugs to patients to either sell or exchange for cocaine for him. The indictment accuses Kealoha of distributing the drugs her brother gave to others and for covering up Puana’s involvement in the illegal distribution when law enforcement found out about it.