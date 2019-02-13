OIA D-I Boys Basketball: Moanalua vs. Kailua

Moanalua’s Isaiah Sugiura(3) fights to retain possession of the ball from Kailua players and eventually got fouled in the overtime period of the Moanalua vs. Kailua boys basketball game for the OIA Division I championship on Wednesday.
Kailua guard/forward Nainoa Peters(3) puts up a shot with Moanalua’s DiAeris McRaven(21) defending.
Kailua guard Kaniala Williams(14) looks for his shot but Moanalua’s Elijah McGruder(50) defends him.
Moanalua’s Geremy Robinson(23) gets of a shot.
Moanalua’s DiAeris McRaven(21) is called for a foul on Kailua guard/forward Lydell Romero(11) shot attempt.
Moanalua’s DiAeris McRaven(21) slams the ball in the overtime period.
Moanalua reserves on the bench stand in unison as the Moanalua’s Geremy Robinson (23) sinks free throws in the overtime period.
No. 5 Moanalua rallied to force overtime and then pulled out a 56-49 win over No. 8 Kailua for the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I boys basketball championship.
A raucous crowd at McKinley Student Council Gym saw Moanalua (20-6 overall) capture the league crown for the first time since 2011.
The Moanalua basketball team poses for a photo after their win.