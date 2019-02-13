UH Women's Basketball: Hawaii vs. UC Santa Barbara

The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine rallied during "Pink Night," wearing pink t-shirts in support of breast cancer awareness, before their game against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos on Wednesday night.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Courtney Middap (2) drives past UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Danae Miller (0).
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Makenna Woodfolk (35) puts on the brakes as UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Lauren Lee (11) and forward Megan Ormiston (40) defend.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Courtney Middap (2) dribbles the ball.
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos forward Megan Ormiston (40) passes the ball to guard Paris Jones (1) while under heavy defense by the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Julissa Tago (0) yells to her team.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Amy Atwell (25) keeps the ball away from UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Lauren Lee (11).
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Tia Kanoa (11) passes the ball.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Savannah Reier (4) looks to pass the ball.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Amy Atwell (25) hauls back for a shot across court after stealing the ball from UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Tal Sahar (15).
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Amy Atwell (25) steals the ball from UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Tal Sahar (15).
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Tia Kanoa (11) looks past UC Santa Barbara Gauchos guard Bri Anugwom (2) as she dribbles down court.
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos center Natalia Bruening (32) is surrounded by the defense of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Jadynn Alexander (15) and forward Myrrah Joseph (5).