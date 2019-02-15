UH Men's Baseball: Hawaii vs. Portland

Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland (12) pitches against the Portland Pilots during the fourth inning of a college baseball game on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii outfielder Adam Fogel (18) comes up short on a fly ball hit by Portland infielder Chad Stevens (2) during the sixth inning.
Hawaii head coach Mike Trapasso walks to the mound during the sixth inning.
Hawaii pitcher Colin Ashworth (29) pitches against the Portland Pilots during the sixth inning.
Hawaii pitcher Colin Ashworth (29) shakes hands with catcher Dallas Duarte (8) after a clutch catch during the sixth inning.
Hawaii infielder Ethan Lopez (9) hits a single during the sixth inning.
Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza (10) reacts after his two run home run against the Portland Pilots.
Duarte (8), right, celebrates with first baseman Alex Baeza (10) after Baeza's two run home run against the Portland Pilots during the sixth inning.
-
Hawaii outfielder Adam Fogel (18) slides into home plate ahead of the tag from Portland catcher Dutton Elske (14) to tie the game at 4 during the seventh inning.