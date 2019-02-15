Hawaii falls to Portland in baseball season opener

Portland scored six runs in the 10th for a season-opening 10-4 baseball victory over Hawaii tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,549 saw the Rainbow Warriors rally from a 4-1 deficit to tie it at 4 in the seventh inning. But the ’Bows could not capitalize after loading the bases with one out in the ninth. Jack Kennelly grounded into a double play to force extra innings.

After filling the bases in the 10th, the Pilots broke it open with a hit batsman and three doubles to claim the opening game of the four-game series.

There is a doubleheader on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday.

Alex Baeza hit a two-run homer for the ’Bows in the sixth.