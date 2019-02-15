 Hawaii falls to Portland in baseball season opener
Hawaii falls to Portland in baseball season opener

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
February 15, 2019
Updated February 15, 2019 11:10pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii catcher Dallas Duarte (8), right, celebrates with first baseman Alex Baeza (10) after Baeza’s two run home run against the Portland Pilots during the sixth inning of a college baseball game tonight.

Portland scored six runs in the 10th for a season-opening 10-4 baseball victory over Hawaii tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,549 saw the Rainbow Warriors rally from a 4-1 deficit to tie it at 4 in the seventh inning. But the ’Bows could not capitalize after loading the bases with one out in the ninth. Jack Kennelly grounded into a double play to force extra innings.

After filling the bases in the 10th, the Pilots broke it open with a hit batsman and three doubles to claim the opening game of the four-game series.

There is a doubleheader on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday.

Alex Baeza hit a two-run homer for the ’Bows in the sixth.

