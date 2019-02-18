 Korean woman dies in crash with tour bus on Kauai
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
  • 70°

Hawaii News| Top News

Korean woman dies in crash with tour bus on Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 18, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 12:35am
ADVERTISING

A 56-year-old Korean woman died today from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Sunday on Kauai involving a tour bus.

Kauai police identified the woman as Seon Young Jo of South Korea.

Police said a Nissan Versa was heading east on Weliweli Road shortly before 7:45 p.m. when it went through the intersection of Ala Kinoiki Road without stopping.

A Polynesian Adventures tour bus heading north on Ala Kinoiki struck the passenger side of the Nissan, dragging it several feet.

Seon Young Jo, a passenger in the car, was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center, then medevaced to the Queen’s Medical Center, where she died Monday.

The Nissan driver, a 27-year-old woman from South Korea was critically injured and was also taken to Wilcox and medevaced to Queen’s, where she remains in critical condition, police said today.

No other injuries were reported.

A portion of Ala Kinoiki Road was closed for three hours while police investigated.

PREVIOUS STORY
VIDEO: 2019 Great Aloha Run
NEXT STORY
Man, 35, charged in Kalihi burglary
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up