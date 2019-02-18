35th annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run

Elite runners at the head of the line start running in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Volunteer Ciria Patterson hands out cups of water to runners near the Mokauea St. water station in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners grab a cup of water at the water station manned by volunteers on Nimitz Highway near Mokauea St. in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
A water station manned by volunteers on Nimitz Highway near Mokauea St. in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Musicians with Kalaheo High School band play Hawaii Five-0 for the runners in front of HFD Station 31 on Nimitz Highway in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners pass a water station near Mokauea St. to continue their run to Aloha Stadium in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday. Runner Alison Flickinger reaches out to take a cup of water from a volunteer.
Dancers with Halla Huhm Korean Dance Studio in costume in the foreground, are visited by Runners HI carrying a balloon dragon in front of HFD Station 31 on Nimitz Highway in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners pass a water station near Mokauea St. to continue their run to Aloha Stadium in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
"Cowman" makes his way to Aloha Stadium in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners begin their run in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners at the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners at the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners begin their run in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
U.S. Army runners of the Sounds of Freedom begin their trek to Aloha Stadium in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners begin their run in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners begin their run in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Military runners of the Sounds of Freedom line up on Ala Moana Blvd. just prior to the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Elite runners are the first to break out running at the starting line on Ala Moana Blvd. in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Elite runners prepare to line up at the starting line on Ala Moana Blvd. in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
U.S. Army runners with the Sounds of Freedom limber up on Ala Moana Blvd fronting Aloha Tower prior to the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Hawaii Governor David Ige arrives near the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners crowd the starting line area on Ala Moana Blvd prior to the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners crowd the starting line area on Ala Moana Blvd prior to the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.
Runners mill around in the dark near the starting line prior to the start of the 35th annual Great Aloha Run on Monday.