Protestors rally against Hawaiian Humane Society

People for Animals First organized a protest involving dozens of former and current Hawaiian Humane Society employees, along with volunteers, to call for an independent investigation into the way the organization treats, or mistreats, thousands of animals under its care. The protestors rallied on the sidewalk fronting the Hawaiian Humane Society on Monday.
Jana Moore, far right, quit her position with the Hawaiian Humane Society after three months because of a caustic work environment. She was one part of a group protestors on Monday in front of the Hawaii Humane Society.
Sarah Worth was fired from the Hawaiian Humane Society on Dec. 24 after working there since August 2017. She started the Underground Kitten Railroad to save kittens and joined a group of protestors on Monday.
