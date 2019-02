Honolulu police officers are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mililani tonight, an HPD spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. at Anania Drive and Lanikuhana Avenue.

Lanikuhana Avenue is closed between Anania Drive and Kamehameha Highway as police investigate.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.