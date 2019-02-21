 German tourist dies after being pulled from waters off Anahola Beach
  Thursday, February 21, 2019
German tourist dies after being pulled from waters off Anahola Beach

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 21, 2019
Updated February 21, 2019 4:00pm
Kauai police said a 26-year-old man visiting from Germany died in waters off Anahola Beach on Thursday morning.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the man was surfing in waters off Anahola Beach, fronting the area known as Kumu Camp, when he lost his board and became distressed in a series of waves shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Lifeguards pulled the unresponsive man to shore, began administering CPR, and continued resuscitation efforts until they were able to transfer him to responding medics. The man was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending. Foul play is not suspected in the cause of his death.

Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the man’s family.

