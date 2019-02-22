 Helicopter pilot walks away from crash landing in Waipio Valley
  • Friday, February 22, 2019
Helicopter pilot walks away from crash landing in Waipio Valley

Star-Advertiser staff
February 22, 2019
Updated February 22, 2019 12:15am
A 39-year-old pilot Wednesday was injured in a helicopter crash in Waipio Valley but was able to walk away, authorities said.

The pilot of the Hughes 369E helicopter operated by K&S Helicopters, doing business as Paradise Helicopters, was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital in serious condition after the 7:05 a.m. incident, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

The crash occurred on private property about 200 yards mauka of Honokaa- Waipio Road, near Lookout Road. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the helicopter, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the agency is investigating.

K&S Helicopters, which has operated in Hawaii since 1997, offers tours and specialty flights. The helicopter had been arriving for a utility flight, the company said.

“The care of our pilot is our highest priority right now,” Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters said in a statement.

