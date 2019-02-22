Major League Baseball spring training begins

Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki celebrates with manager Scott Servais as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run single during the third inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday in Peoria, Ariz.
Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha waits in the rain for a pitch during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday in Peoria, Ariz.
Manny Machado enters a news conference at San Diego Padres spring training baseball camp on Friday in Peoria, Ariz. Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal to join the Padres.
FILe - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws a pitch during workouts at the Reds spring training baseball facility, in Goodyear, Ariz. With Billy Hamilton gone, the Reds have to decide who will play center field. They've got an assortment of candidates, including reliever Michael Lorenzen. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried loosens up his arm in the field during the first full squad workout at baseball spring training Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki watches batting practice at the New York Yankees spring training baseball facility, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New York Yankees' Greg Bird bats at the New York Yankees spring training baseball facility, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, left, and manager Aaron Boone watch batting practice at the New York Yankees spring training baseball facility, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Atlanta Braves pitching staff heads out to work for the first full squad workout at baseball spring training Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Braves newly acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson gets early morning work in running sprints alone on a back field before the first full squad workout at baseball spring training Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson (12) and pitcher Chris Archer talk during practice at their spring training baseball facility in Bradenton, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dario Agrazan works out at their spring training baseball facility in Bradenton, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Pittsburgh Pirates' JB Shuck waits his turn for the batting cage at their spring training baseball facility in Bradenton, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen catcher Jordan Comadena (89) laughs with pitcher Chris Archer at their spring training baseball facility in Bradenton, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Arden Pabst embraces pitcher Luis Escobar during workouts at their spring training baseball facility in Bradenton, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)