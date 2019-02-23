Honolulu police arrest man who was shot in Waikele standoff

The 37-year-old man shot during a standoff with police Thursday in Waikele was arrested this afternoon on multiple charges related to the incident.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The 37-year-old man shot during a standoff with police Thursday in Waikele was arrested this afternoon on multiple charges related to the incident.

The man was arrested at The Queen’s Medical Center on charges of second degree murder, first degree arson, and three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. The Star-Advertiser is not releasing the man’s name because the Honolulu Police Department said he has not yet been charged with these offenses.

His arrest stems from a confrontation Thursday at a local business that resulted in a standoff with police. The incident followed the Feb. 11 initiation of a temporary restraining order against the man by a woman. A hearing had been scheduled for Feb. 25.

According to witnesses, the man entered Advanced Collision Center in Kakaako around 3 p.m. Thursday looking for a former employee, who was not there.Witnesses said that he allegedly threatened employees, fired a single shot with a registered gun into the floor. He then allegedly ignited gasoline before fleeing in a truck.

Damages are estimated at over $171,000 for the structure and its contents, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said in a news release. The owner of the shop sustained minor injuries extinguishing the fire, said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard.

HPD Crime Reduction Unit officers located the suspect two hours later in a truck in the parking lot of his Lumiana Street residence around and ordered the man to exit the vehicle. Ballard said the man complied and initially appeared to be cooperative before turning and pointing a gun at the officers. One of the officers fired three to four shots, striking the suspect at least once in the chest.

On Friday, HPD said the man was still in critical condition and would be arrested if he survived.