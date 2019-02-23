When to go where this year to save up on costs

We all want to get the most and pay the least when were booking flights, hotel rooms or rental cars, but when it comes to locking down the best rates, many factors are at play.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

We all want to get the most and pay the least when we’re booking flights, hotel rooms or rental cars, but when it comes to locking down the best rates, many factors are at play.

The time of year and perceived trendiness of a destination can also impact the cost, said David Solomito, travel expert and vice president of marketing at travel booking site Kayak.

Here are some trends to watch out for.

>> Save on Caribbean visits:

“Historically, the rainy season corresponds with off-peak season for Caribbean destinations, meaning prices are typically lower at this time than others,” said Liana Corwin, a consumer travel expert at Hopper.

The Caribbean rainy season runs from May through November, and their hurricane season overlaps with much of it, with September and October posing the greatest risk of major storms.

For the Bahamas, Kayak’s 2019 forecast has rates for hotels and airfare at their lowest during these same two months.

Also, 2019 should be a particularly good year to visit the Caribbean. Several airlines have increased service to the islands.

>> Travel when it’s cheapest

Research shows that, across the board, January is the cheapest month to fly both domestically and internationally. September is close behind.

Hipmunk’s data specifically shows that flights within the U.S., on average, are 31 percent lower in January compared to peak summertime prices.

“It’s the start of a new year, people are motivated to be back at work, the kids are back at school, it’s usually cold — it’s just not a high-traffic travel time and flight prices reflect that,” said Kelly Soderlund, Hipmunk’s content manager. “However, if you’re on a budget or just hate crowds, it’s a fantastic time to cross some cities off your bucket list.”

>> Consider Canada for the holidays

December is typically one of the most expensive months to travel, because of the high demand of the holiday travel season. But Kayak’s data point to one notable exception: Canada.

“If you can brave the cold it is well worth your time,” Solomito said. “There are beautiful ski resorts, breathtaking scenery and plenty of holiday festivals to enjoy across the country. In particular, the holiday season in Quebec City is magical.”