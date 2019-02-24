The 91st Academy Awards

Bette Midler performs "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from the film "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Evan Hayes, from left, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Alex Honnold, and Sanni McCandless accept the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Paul Massey accepts the award for best sound mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Warhurst, left, and Nina Hartstone accept the award for best sound editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Brian May reacts in the audience as "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins for best sound editing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Michael Keaton, left, presents John Ottman with the award for best film editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Frances McDormand, left, presents Olivia Colman with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Mark Ronson, from left, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ludwig Goransson accepts the award for best original score for "Black Panther" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Brian Hayes Currie, from left, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga accept the award for best original screenplay for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jaime Ray Newman, right, reacts as Krysten Ritter, from left, and Kiki Layne present her with the award for best live action short film for "Skin" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ian Hunter, from left, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm accept the award for best visual effects for "First Man" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Melissa Berton, left, and Rayka Zehtabchi accept the award for best documentary short subject for "Period. End of Sentence." at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Becky Neiman-Cobb, left, and Domee Shi accept the award for best animated short for "Bao" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Awkwafina, left, and John Mulaney present the award for best animated short at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
David Rawlings, left, and Gillian Welch perform "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from the film "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Angela Bassett, left, presents Alfonso Cuaron with the award for best foreign language film for "Roma" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sharon Maymon, from left, Jaime Ray Newman and Guy Nattiv accept the award for best live action short film for "Skin" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Melissa Berton, center left, and Rayka Zehtabchi accept the award for best documentary short subject for "Period. End of Sentence." at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Samuel L. Jackson, center left, embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson, right, looks on, at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)