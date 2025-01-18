2 people stabbed, another injured, in Waikiki, EMS says

Two people were stabbed and a third was also injured early this morning in Waikiki, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said at about 4:10 a.m., paramedics responded to Kalakaua Avenue and Keoniana Street and treated a male in his 40s with stab wounds to his upper chest, a 21-year-old woman who was “passing by incident” and stabbed in the back, and another man in his 40s with injuries to his hands.

“Paramedics performed life-saving treatment” to the man with stab wounds to his chest and took him in critical condition to a hospital, according to an EMS summary of the incident. The other man and the woman were transported in serious condition.

Honolulu police did not release any information about the incident but said they responded to an attempted homicide case at 4:07 a.m. at that location.