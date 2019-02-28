 Suspected vehicle thief arrested in front of UH law school library
    Honolulu police today captured a suspected vehicle thief who ran toward the UH-Manoa campus from Manoa Valley.

Honolulu police arrested a suspected vehicle thief this morning in front of the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s law school library.

The suspect was believed to have abandoned the vehicle near the College Hill home of UH President David Lassner before the suspect ran toward Lower Campus and was arrested on Dole Street around 7:40 a.m.

“There is no threat to campus; man was not armed,” according to an alert sent by UH’s Department of Public Safety. “… Police believe vehicle was found near College Hill and suspect ran towards campus before being apprehended by Honolulu Police.”

