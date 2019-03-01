Coast Guard seeking owner of kayak found adrift off Maui

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the publics help identifying the owner of a kayak found adrift Friday about two miles offshore of Olowalu, Maui.

At 10 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification from a good Samaritan of the unattended kayak while he was transiting between islands. The Coast Guard’s 29-foot response boat recovered the kayak and searched for the possible occupant between Launiupoko Beach Park and McGregor Point on West Maui.

Watchstanders have also issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to label gear with information, which allows responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help return equipment to owners. The labels are available for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Anyone with information about the kayak is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.