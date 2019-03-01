 Motorists receive temporary reprieve from downtown road repairs
  • Friday, March 1, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 1, 2019
    Temporary road pavement repairs will not be performed Saturday because the project is ahead of schedule.

There will be no temporary road pavement repairs scheduled on South King Street between Punchbowl and Alapai streets on Saturday, as announced earlier, according to city officials.

The resurfacing work is ahead of schedule.

It is expected to resume, however, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. next Saturday, requiring the partial closure of the street, and is expected to be completed by the end of the day, weather and conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, and use alternate routes while crews are working. Special duty police officers will be posted at the work site to assist with traffic control.

The city Department of Facility Maintenance apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the public for its patience. Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to DFM at 768-3632.

