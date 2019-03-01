OCCC inmate attempting to escape is fatally shot, DPS says

Cindy Ellen Russell / crussell@staradvertiser.com
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Police investigate the scene at Puuhale Road and Kaumualii Street tonight.
HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY / FILE PHOTO
Maurice Arrisgado Jr., 47, was fatally shot tonight near Puuhale Road while trying to escape the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
A 47-year-old Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate was fatally shot Friday night near Puuhale Road while trying to escape, the Department of Public Safety said.
Public Safety said he was attempting to run from OCCC when he was shot. He was taken by ambulance in critical condition to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting occurred near OCCC at the intersection of Puuhale Road and Kaumualii Street in Kalihi.
Public Safety officials declined to say on Friday night who fired the fatal shot. However, if shot by an OCCC guard or other law enforcement, it will have been the fifth officer-involved shooting this year, and the fourth person killed.
Internal Affairs investigators and Honolulu police are at the facility conducting investigations, DPS officials said at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
The inmate was identified as Maurice Arrisgado Jr., who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, but was not charged with that offense. He was being held at OCCC on a $500,000 warrant.
On Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Unit officers were trying to serve a high-bail revocation warrant on Arrisgado, who tried to flee.
When the officers tried to gain control of him, he allegedly tried to stab an officer, police said. He then allegedly tried to stab an officer a second time.
With the help of a civilian bystander, CRU officers managed to detain Arrisgado and arrested him at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in the University area.
