Aloha Tower harbor police warn of criminal activity following purse snatching

  • Saturday, March 2, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 2, 2019
Updated March 2, 2019 8:50am


Aloha Tower harbor police today are warning visitors about theft in the area following a purse snatching this week.

Two suspects allegedly tried to snatch a woman’s purse on Bishop Street between Aloha Tower Drive and Ala Moana Boulevard on Thursday morning, but they only got away with the woman’s sunglasses, harbor police said.

One male suspect distracted the woman as she was walking, while another male suspect riding a bicycle attempted to grab her handbag, harbor police said. The woman pulled her purse back, causing the suspect to fall off his bike. Items inside the purse fell onto the street and the suspects allegedly left with her sunglasses. The woman, who declined to prosecute, sustained minor injuries to her legs, harbor police said.

The two suspects are being described as teenage Micronesian males who possibly targeted the downtown Honolulu and Chinatown areas.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Aloha Tower harbor police at 587-2077. Avoid making contact with the individuals who may be armed and dangerous, harbor police said.

