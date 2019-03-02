UH Women's Basketball: Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton

Hawaii guard Rachel Odumu (1) steals the ball away from CSU Fullerton center Daeja Smith (32) on Saturday at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii won 70-55.
Hawaii forward Lahni Salanoa (21) grabs the rebound ahead of CSU Fullerton forward Carolyn Gill (23).
Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman looks on during the game.
Hawaii guard Rachel Odumu (1) celebrates with center Lauren Rewers (14), back, and forward Amy Atwell (25) after a play against the CSU Fullerton Titans.
Hawaii center Lauren Rewers (14) steals the ball away from CSU Fullerton center Daeja Smith (32).
Hawai'i forward Amy Atwell (25) gestures after a three point basket against the CSU Fullerton Titans.
Hawaii forward Leah Salanoa (12) celebrates with forward Amy Atwell (25) after a three point basket against the CSU Fullerton Titans.
Hawaii guard Rachel Odumu (1), left, and guard Tia Kanoa (11) react to a play.
Hawaii guard Rachel Odumu (1) shoots her final shot during senior night festivities after the game.
Hawaii guard Rachel Odumu (1) embraces head coach Laura Beeman during senior night festivities.
Hawaii guard Tia Kanoa (11) takes her final shot during senior night festivities.
Hawaii players Lahni Salanoa, left, and Leah Salanoa perform a dance during senior night festivities.
Hawaii forward Leah Salanoa (12) hugs head coach Laura Beeman during senior night festivities.
Hawaii seniors, from left, Tia Kanoa, Rachel Odumu, Lahni Salanoa, and Leah Salanoa pose for a photo with head coach Laura Beeman during senior night festivities.