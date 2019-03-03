Hinamatsuri: Girl's Day

The Royal Hawaiian Center celebrated Hinamatsuri, also called Girl's Day or Doll's Day in Japan, with a special Keiki Cookie Decorating with Kulu Kulu class with chef Chihiro, a bud vase arrangement class with Courtney Monahan of Paiko (a botanical boutique at SALT with plants, flowers, including large scale flowers, and a Hina Doll Origami lesson by Ashley Nishihara and Lester Lau of Hawaii Origami Club, at Helumoa Hale at the Center, Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Jaisa Cummings and her daughter, Gracie, 4, hold up their handmade Origami Hina Dolls following the class.

Jaisa Cummings and her daughter, Gracie, 4, fold their origami paper that will become their handmade Origami Hina Dolls.
Ashley Nishihara instructs the class in the proper way to fold one of the origami paper to be used in the Hina Doll.
Participants in the bud vase arrangement class by Courtney Monahan of Paiko included (l-r) Layla Fangon, 3, her mother Jenny, Rhemielyn Ulep with her daughters Mikayla, 3, and Gia, 11, who posed for a photo with their floral arrangements.
Origami class participants select different origami paper to use in the making of their Origami Hina Dolls.
Jenny Fangon and her daughter, Layla, 3, get instructions from Courtney Monahan as they worked on their floral arrangements.
Expert folder Lester Lau of Hawaii Origami Club instructs class participants in the making of the Origami Hina Doll.
Jenny Fangon and her daughter, Layla, 3, work on their bud vase arrangement.
Yu Tamata gets a smart phone photo of her daughter, Moana Tamata, 8, with her completed floral arrangement in the class by Courtney Monahan of Paiko.