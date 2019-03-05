 Letter: Show aloha to taxpayers, not to careless hikers
Posted on March 5, 2019
The person who wrote the letter, “Careless hikers waste city funds” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 26), should be applauded for stepping up to share the same thoughts as state Sen. Mike Gabbard, whose proposal makes sense (“Rescue fee,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25). Common sense! Read More

