High surf advisory shortened; cloudy, chilly weather persists

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of isles stretching from Kauai to the Big Island now remains in effect through 6 p.m. today instead of Thursday morning.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of isles stretching from Kauai to the Big Island now remains in effect through 6 p.m. today instead of Thursday morning.

Weather officials said surf of 5 to 8 feet is expected on the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

Besides strong, breaking waves and shore break, strong currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. When in doubt, do not go out.

Forecasters, meanwhile say mostly cloudy conditions will continue this morning, then gradually begin to clear from west to east the rest of the day. A combination of the high clouds, breezy trades and dew points hanging in the low 60s, however, will keep cool conditions in place today.

Overnight temperatures dipped as low as 62 degrees at Honolulu Airport, and 64 degrees at Kalaeloa and Hilo airports. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers for most areas, and temperatures will dip once again to a range of 57 to 69 degrees on various parts of Oahu, with northeast winds of 10 to 25 miles per hour.

The cool trades will continue, forecasters said, and are expected to become strong Thursday night through the weekend as higher pressure builds to the north. Although most showers will focus over windward areas, some showers will manage to spill over to leeward parts of the isles. But rainfall accumulations will remain light.