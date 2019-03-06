B.J. Penn announces UFC return in May

Hilos B.J. Penn will return to the octagon to fight Clay Guida at UFC 237 on May 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion confirmed the news via his website.

The 40-year-old UFC Hall of Famer was submitted for the first time in 31 professional fights by Ryan Hall in December to suffer his sixth consecutive loss.

Including a draw to Jon Fitch, Penn (16-13-2, 12-12-2 UFC) has failed to win in his last seven fights total.

No fighter has ever lost seven straight fights in the UFC.

Guida (34-18, 14-12) was submitted by Charles Oliveira in his last fight in June 2018.