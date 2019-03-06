 B.J. Penn announces UFC return in May
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
  • 73°

Sports Breaking| Top News

B.J. Penn announces UFC return in May

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
March 6, 2019
Updated March 6, 2019 12:48pm


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    BJ Penn, top, fights Ryan Hall during the first round of a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Inglewood, Calif.

ADVERTISING

Hilo’s B.J. Penn will return to the octagon to fight Clay Guida at UFC 237 on May 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion confirmed the news via his website.

The 40-year-old UFC Hall of Famer was submitted for the first time in 31 professional fights by Ryan Hall in December to suffer his sixth consecutive loss.

Including a draw to Jon Fitch, Penn (16-13-2, 12-12-2 UFC) has failed to win in his last seven fights total.

No fighter has ever lost seven straight fights in the UFC.

Guida (34-18, 14-12) was submitted by Charles Oliveira in his last fight in June 2018.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up