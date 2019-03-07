Tokyo mecha bar targets middle-aged fans of the anime genre as it reopens

Tokyo >> Sipping booze while being surrounded by a small army of robot figures may not be a relaxing setting for ordinary bar-goers.

Tokyo >> Sipping booze while being surrounded by a small army of robot figures may not be a relaxing setting for ordinary bar-goers.

But middle-aged fans of the mecha anime genre — animated features that focus on giant robots or machines controlled by people — like to schmooze about their favorite characters or scenes at the remodeled Robot Kichi in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district that reopened in last month.

The bar boasts a large U-shaped counter that can seat 20 and showcases about 100 robot models, including those from “Mazinger Z,” “King of Braves GaoGaiGar” and the “Gundam” series. Customers can also watch anime on large screens.

Robot Kichi is particularly keen to attract men in their 40s and 50s, who used to watch anime titles when they were younger, according to Eiichiro Tsuji, manager of the business team at Bandai Spirits Co. that produces robot figures.

Bandai Spirits and Yoronotaki Co., a Tokyo-based izakaya chain, jointly launched the mecha-themed bar in November 2017.

Find more information on the bar at yoronotaki.co.jp/store/robotkichi.