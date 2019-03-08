Downed power line sparks fires on Mariner’s Ridge

A downed power line sparked two fires in Mariners Ridge this evening.

One fire spread near homes and a second fire was located further up the ridge. Five Honolulu Fire Department units responded to the fires that were fully contained by 7:27 p.m.

HFD said strong wind conditions challenged the efforts of firefighters. Less than one acre was burned and no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported.