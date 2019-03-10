 Storm dumps more than foot of snow in parts of Upper Midwest
  Sunday, March 10, 2019
Storm dumps more than foot of snow in parts of Upper Midwest

Associated Press
March 10, 2019
Updated March 10, 2019 7:48am

    Diane Halverson walks through falling snow on Fifth Street in Bismarck, N.D., on Saturday as snow removal crews begin clearing sidewalks and parking lots near the downtown areas. “At least it’s nice out,” said Halverson who was going to the public library.

MINNEAPOLIS >> Interstates have reopened in North Dakota and South Dakota after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Upper Midwest.

North Dakota transportation officials today reopened Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo. I-29 was reopened from Grand Forks in North Dakota to Watertown in South Dakota.

In South Dakota, officials reopened a stretch of I-90 between Wall and Mitchell.

The National Weather Service says the storm dumped 15 inches of snow in Herman and near Pelican Rapids in northwestern Minnesota, 13 inches in Detroit Lakes, and 12 inches in Mahnomen and Holloway.

Public transit bus service in the Fargo-Moorhead area was suspended an hour early Saturday night, at 10:15 p.m., because of deteriorating road conditions.

