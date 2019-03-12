George Foreman’s daughter died by suicide, autopsy says

ADVERTISING
HUMBLE, Texas >> A Texas medical examiner confirms that Freeda George Foreman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman, died by suicide.
Emergency crews found the 42-year-old woman while responding to a suburban Houston home on Friday. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences listed her official cause of death on its website today.
George Foreman tweeted Sunday night: “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.”
She followed in her father’s footsteps and spent a brief time as a boxer. Her father says when she told him she wanted to box, he told her to get a degree first, and she did.
Freeda Foreman was 5-1 in her boxing career, which spanned 17 months from 2000 to 2001.
Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE
— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019
