Moderate quake strikes coast of Big Island; no tsunami threat

A moderate earthquake struck the coast of the Volcano area of Hawaii island this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A moderate earthquake struck the coast of the Volcano area of Hawaii island this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat.

The magnitude 5.5 quake struck at 12:55 a.m. this morning on Kilauea Volcano’s south flank near the Holei Pali area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at a depth of 4.1 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

Light to moderate shaking was reported across Hawaii island and Maui, although serious injuries or significant damage were reported. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service got over 260 felt reports in the first hour after the earthquake.

There was, however, no apparent effect on Kilauea Volcano, according to HVO seismic network manager Brian Shiro. “We see no detectable changes in volcanic activity at the summit or along the rift zones of Kīlauea as a result of this earthquake. Aftershocks are possible and could be felt,” he said.