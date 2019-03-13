Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaiian Airlines charges $25 for the first bag, $35 for a second bag and a $30 change fee plus the difference in fare. The wrong baggage and change fees were reported Tuesday in a story on Page A1.

>> Dwight Nadamoto is acting Honolulu prosecuting attorney. His was misidentified Tuesday in a story on Page A1.

>> Bert Dohmen put up a chain-link gate with a lock on his driveway at 379 Portlock Road in May 2017, ultimately leading a City Council resolution to condemn his property. The year the gate was erected was inaccurate Tuesday in a story on Page B1.

>> Under a bill before state legislators, local law enforcement agencies will not participate in federal searches for undocumented immigrants if they have not been convicted of crimes and have been paying their taxes. A story Monday on Page A1 reported agencies could choose whether to participate.

>> A “felony citations” bill that would allow police to issue citations instead of making arrests for nonviolent Class C felonies has not been killed at the state Legislature. The status of the bill was inaccurate Sunday in a chart listing passing and failing bills on Page B5.

>> A Maui County Council committee Feb. 5 recommended against Corporation Counsel Patrick Wong for the job, and he was later confirmed by the full Council. The date was inaccurate Sunday in a story on Page B2.