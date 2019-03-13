 French fry-munching ferret found at California city hall
BANNING, Calif. >> Animal control officers are caring for a french fry-munching ferret abandoned outside City Hall in Banning, California.

Officials say the brown-and-white weasel-like creature was discovered in a crate with a pile of fries early today.

City workers wrapped the animal in a towel and brought it inside despite its pungent odor.

Video released by Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows the ferret happily munching the fries, which spokesman John Welsh says is its favorite treat.

California law prohibits ownership of ferrets. Welsh says whoever left the ferret could face a misdemeanor charge for abandonment of a pet.

