 Police investigate possible murder-suicide after 2 bodies are found at The Tradewinds condo in Waikiki
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
March 14, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 12:29am
Police are investigating two deaths tonight at a Waikiki condo, possibly a murder-suicide.

A source close to the investigation said a woman, living on the eighth floor of The Tradewinds, was arguing with a man and was apparently pushed, and landed near the front entrance.

The man threw himself over the back of Building A, landing on the top of a utility building.

Police dispatch received the initial call at 6:37 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services responded to 1720 Ala Moana Blvd. where the bodies of a man and a woman were found, said Shayne Enright, public information officer for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

The building is located across from the Red Lobster restaurant.

Neighbors heard the arguing, and the woman was trying to kick the man — a squatter — out of the apartment, and was trying to get him to move his belongings out, even dragging them out herself.

He became enraged and reportedly pushed her, the source said. He then apparently panicked and threw himself over the back side of the building. She was trying to purchase the unit, but it had not been approved yet, the source said, adding that that may have been a factor in trying to get him out.

