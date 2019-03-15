 Honolulu Hale to be lit in New Zealand colors to show solidarity with victims
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 4:40pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    People place flowers at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has ordered the colors of New Zealand’s flag — blue, red and white — to shine on Honolulu Hale tonight through Sunday evening to express solidarity with the victims of the mosque shootings in Christchurch.

The Associated Press reported at least 49 people were killed, and dozens injured while worshipping at two mosques Friday by a gunman identifying himself as a white nationalist. New Zealand officials called it a terrorist attack.

“The people of New Zealand (Aotearoa) and Hawaii are connected by our blue continent, the Pacific Ocean, and the welcoming and inclusionary nature of our ‘First People’ that permeates both of our island homes,” said Caldwell in a statement. “That is why it’s so incredibly sad the attack in Christchurch was against those of the Muslim faith. During this time of grief and sadness, we send our heartfelt aloha to Muslims and Kiwis everywhere. No one should ever fear going to a place of worship to honor their creator. We stand with the Muslim community here in Hawaii and around the globe to mourn in solidarity those who lost their lives and those who are suffering from these unspeakable acts of terrorism.”

