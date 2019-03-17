Thousands turn out for St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston

BOSTON >> Tens of thousands of revelers crowded the streets of Boston for the annual St. Patricks Day parade.

Among those marching in today’s parade were Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

Before the parade, the state’s political leaders gathered for the St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast in the city’s South Boston neighborhood for Irish songs, Irish dancing and groan-worthy political jokes.

Baker was one of the event’s headliners. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Walsh were among the top Democrats who attended.

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden offered video-taped greetings.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, running for the Democratic nomination for president, was campaigning in Tennessee today and wasn’t at the breakfast.