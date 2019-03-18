Water main break prompts partial highway closure in Kahaluu

ADVERTISING
Police have contr-flowed traffic on Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu this morning due to a water main break.
The break is near Johnson Road. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.
Police have contr-flowed traffic on Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu this morning due to a water main break.
Police have contr-flowed traffic on Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu this morning due to a water main break.
The break is near Johnson Road. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.