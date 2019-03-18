 Water main break prompts partial highway closure in Kahaluu
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
Water main break prompts partial highway closure in Kahaluu

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 18, 2019
Updated March 18, 2019 4:50am

    Motorists are urged to drive with caution due to a water main break in Kahaluu this morning.

Police have contr-flowed traffic on Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu this morning due to a water main break.

The break is near Johnson Road. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

