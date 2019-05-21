Easy-Kine Cooking: Curry and mango dip recalls old-time meals

In many kamaaina homes, a chicken or shrimp curry was the dish to serve special guests. Judy Pietsch of East Honolulu has captured the flavors of that favorite dinner in her easy-to-make dip. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.