  • Thursday, May 23, 2019
Letter: Defend lives of those who are defenseless

I need to speak up to defend the many precious lives that have been taken. What is appalling is the innocent lives that are taken because women fail to choose abstaining or using adequate birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Read more

