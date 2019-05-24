Missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller reportedly found alive after more than 2 weeks





Sixteen days after she disappeared while hiking, Haiku resident Amanda Eller was found alive this afternoon within the Makawao Forest Reserve, according to a post on the Facebook page devoted to the search for her.

Eller, the subject of a massive search effort, was located during an air search of the area. Eller’s friends and family announced the news around 4:30 p.m. via the FindAmanda page on Facebook.

“Urgent update!” the post read. “Amanda has been found. She was injured in the forest. She is being air evacuated now. She just talk to her father on the phone. Amanda Eller is alive !!!!”

Eller, 35-year-old physical therapist from Haiku, was last seen on May 8. Her car was located later that day in the parking lot of the Makawao Forest Reserve, where she was known to hike.