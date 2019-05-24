 Letter: Government should protect human life
  Friday, May 24, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Government should protect human life

So many lies told by abortion providers: Their motive is money. So many lies told by racists and population-control advocates: They say the “wrong people” are having babies (Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood). Read more

