University of Hawaii baseball loses second straight at Long Beach State

The Long Beach State baseball team scored two unearned runs in the eighth to overtake Hawaii, 5-4, today at Blair Field in Long Beach, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors had taken a 4-3 lead in the eighth on Brennen Hancock’s solo homer, his first of the season.

The ’Bows then summoned closer Dylan Thomas to replace freshman Aaron Davenport, who struck out 10 and allowed three runs in seven innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, LBSU’s Santino Rivera reached when second baseman Daylen Calicdan fielded a chopper but threw too high to first baseman Alex Baeza. Rivera went to second on a passed ball, then advanced to third on Laine Huffman’s sacrifice. Jacob Hughey then hit a towering fly to left field. Hancock, playing left field for the first time this season, misjudged the drive as the ball fell for an error to score Rivera with the tying run.

One out later, Aidan Maim blooped a single to right to bring home Hughey with the go-ahead run.

The ’Bows lost their fifth in a row to drop to 20-29 overall and 8-15 in the Big West.

The ’Bows close the series and season with Saturday’s 3 p.m. game.