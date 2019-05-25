Kauai police ID Utah man, 70, who died in waters off Major’s Bay

A 70-year-old man died Friday while body boarding in waters off Waiokapua Bay, also known as Major’s Bay.

Kauai police today identified the man as Washington Bennett IV, a visitor from Utah.

Bennett was reportedly body boarding in the Kauai bay when he was seen as unresponsive. Beachgoers brought the man to shore and administered CPR.

Pacific Missile Range Facility emergency crews arrived on scene around 1 p.m. until Waimea firefighters and American Medical Response medics arrived, Kauai police said.

AMR medics took over to perform advanced resuscitation on Bennett while transporting him to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of Bennett’s death. Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Volunteers from the grief counseling service Life’s Bridges assisted Bennett’s family.