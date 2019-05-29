TSA advises allowing more time for screening at Hawaii airports this summer

Travelers are advised to get to Hawaii’s airports three hours in advance to compensate for what is expected to be the busiest summer travel season on record.

Nationally the Transportation Security Administration is projecting that they will have to screen 4% more travelers between Memorial Day and the Labor Day weekends than they did during the same period last year, which set a record.

Last summer, TSA said it screened more than 5.3 million departing travelers at Hawaii’s five commercial air-service airports, including 2.9 million at Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International Airport.

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said today that Hawaii is also expected to set travel records this summer thanks to “recently added destinations, an increased number of flights and larger aircraft.”

TSA has set a goal of getting passengers through the screening lines within 30 minutes, but Dankers said higher passenger volumes, especially during peak periods could sometimes result in longer waits.

Busiest days at the Honolulu airport are projected to be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, she said. Busiest times each day wil be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Dankers said.

To speed screening times, Dankers advises passengers to follow these tips:

>> Unpack your bag before you pack it to avoid bringing prohibited items, which complicate the screening process;

>> Wear slip-on shoes, avoid bulky jewelry, scarves, hair accessories and large belt-buckles;

>> Organize your carry-on bag to easily extract electronic devices, travel-size liquids and food;

>> Enroll in TSA Precheck, which allows travelers to move through screening lines with their shoes and outerwear on and to leave liquids and electronics inside their bags;

>> If you have a question about what you can bring through a security checkpoint, tweet or message AskTSA on social media.