 Letter: Offer aloha to those nearing end of life
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2019
  • 78°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Offer aloha to those nearing end of life

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding a recent Star-Advertiser article about the journey of three families whose loved ones ended their lives through the help of their doctors, there is still aloha because of Hawaii’s special gift of cherishing ohana (“3 patients end lives with legal procedure,” Star-Advertiser, May 26). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New bulky item pickup plan iffy

Scroll Up