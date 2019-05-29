Letter: Offer aloha to those nearing end of life

Regarding a recent Star-Advertiser article about the journey of three families whose loved ones ended their lives through the help of their doctors, there is still aloha because of Hawaii’s special gift of cherishing ohana (“3 patients end lives with legal procedure,” Star-Advertiser, May 26). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.