 Letter: Stories of life and death on front page of paper
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Letter: Stories of life and death on front page of paper

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

There is something eerie about the juxtaposition of the two news articles on the front page of the Star-Advertiser on May 26: “Finding Amanda Eller” and “3 patients end lives with legal procedure.” Read more

