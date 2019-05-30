USGS commits to keeping Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Big Isle

The U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which monitors active volcanoes in the state, is committed to remaining on Hawaii island.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the commitment today after a meeting with USGS director Jim Reilly.

“The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is an integral part of the Hawaii island community, as we saw when HVO scientists worked around the clock with first responders to provide critical information during last year’s volcanic activity,” Hirono said in a news release. “It just makes sense that this critical agency remains anchored on Hawaii island, and I want to thank Dr. Reilly for being receptive to community concerns on this matter.”

The announcement follows concerns about the possibility that the observatory, displaced by the Kilauea eruption, might move to Oahu.

The Observatory’s headquarters on the rim of Kilauea’s summit caldera at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park was badly damaged during the eruption due numerous caldera collapses, which resulted in hundreds of earthquakes. Staff temporarily worked from the University of Hawaii at Hilo campus as well as other venues.

In March, Hirono had also urged then-Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt during his confirmation hearing to incorporate feedback from Hawaii island residents and Hawaii’s congressional delegation before making a decision on moving to Oahu. The USGS is part of the Department of Interior.

Earlier this month, Hirono joined Hawaii’s congressional delegation in writing a letter to Reilly, urging him to keep HVO on Hawaii island. The delegation emphasized “the importance of HVO’s proximity to the volcanoes it studies, its relationship to the community it serves, and the potential burdens a move may place on HVO personnel.”