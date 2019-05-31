 Letter: Use technology to curb police officer overtime
Regarding “HPD seeks $10M transfer to fund overtime” (Star-Advertiser, May 29): $10 million would fund a lot of red-light cameras and van cams, reducing the need for additional officers and generating revenues. Read more

